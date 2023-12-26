Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 10, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Jonathan Sztochmal, 36, of the 400 block of Raymond Street, Elgin, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating an order of protection.

• Robert D. Smith, 53, homeless of Elgin, for failure to register as a sex offender.

• Cezar A. Osorio, 24, of the 200 block of Villa Place, Elgin, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

• Ricardo Chevez-Velasco, 26, of the 1200 bock of Longford Circle, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Devin Matthews, 20, of the 700 block of Lisa Road, West Dundee, for two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

• Lamar D. Smith, 49, of the 500 block of West Erie Street, Chicago, for two counts each of home invasion and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count each of domestic battery-strangulation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

• Ray B. Pearson, 67, of the 900 block of West Main Street, West Dundee, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

• Juan Martinez Sanchez, 43, of the 3000 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago, for two counts of forgery.

• Alejandro Cuc-Cucul, 20, of the 2800 block of Homan Avenue, Chicago, for three counts of issue or deliver a forged document.

• Phillip E. Obenauf, 32, of the 3N600 block of Bittersweet Road, St. Charles Township, for 20 counts of possession of sexually explicit visual content depicting someone under age 18 and one count of animal cruelty.

• Pedro Arroyo Morales, 31, of the 300 block of Ann Street, Elgin, for four counts of DUI and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

• Rosemary E. Davila, 53, of the 1600 block of Reckinger Road, Aurora, for retail theft.

• Bret A. Bobzien, 42, of the 1900 block of Mason Road, Beloit, Wisconsin, for theft exceeding $500 but not more than $10,000.

• Jose L. Medina for three counts of aggravated DUI, leaving the scene after a crash with personal injury or death, three counts of aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license.

• Hector S. Bueno, 46, of the 600 block of South River Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

• Leroy Rollins, 67, of the 0-99 block of South West Street, Aurora, for two counts each of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery and battery causing bodily harm.

• Sonedaophet N. Thephavong, 43, of the 1400 block of Oakland Circle, North Aurora, for three counts of aggravated DUI, two counts of driving with a suspended license, one count each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and DUI.

• Jonthan Caal Ico, 30, of the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue, Aurora, for three counts each of domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-insulting provoking contact, two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

• Daniel Gonzalez, 38, of the 1500 block of Solfisburg Avenue, Aurora, for two counts of obstructing a police officer, domestic battery-bodily harm, domestic battery-physical contact, resisting and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence,

• Marlon L. Porter, 36, of the 600 block of Howard Avenue, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and DUI.

• Victor Garcia Hernandez, 37, of the 1000 block of the 1000 block of Congdon Avenue, Elgin, for three counts each of aggravated DUI of blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and aggravated DUI, DUI and DUI over 0.08% and driving with a suspended license.

• Matthew C. Corcoran, 40, of the 2500 block of First Street, Peru, for six counts each of aggravated DUI and aggravated DUI of drugs, three counts of aggravated DUI of alcohol, three counts of aggravated DUI of a combination of alcohol and drugs and driving with a suspended license.

• Jesse M. Ocasio, 39, homeless of Aurora, for two counts of resisting a police officer causing injury.

• Taylor Veldman, 29, of the 300 block of Old Indian Trail, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a converted motor vehicle, aggravated DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving without a valid license.

• Roy M. Miller Jr., 39, of the 2500 block of Shauna Drive, Montgomery, for threatening a public official, two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of resisting a police officer and criminal damage to property exceeding $500.

• Marcus D. Banks, 32, of the 3600 block of Hyde Park Court, Elburn, for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

• Roger A. Crawford, 61, of the 700 block of West Highland Avenue, Elgin, for four counts of aggravated DUI, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

• Deandre Bradley, 32, of the 100 block of 112th Street, Chicago, for aggravated battery and four counts of resisting a police officer.

• Selvin Hugo R. Cu Sacul, 20, of the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago, for forgery and three counts of unlawful possession of fraudulent ID cards.

• Ashia Freeman, 29, of the 5000 block of Valentine Place, Rockford, for retail theft.

• Brennan K. Loeffler, 36, of the 500 block of Harrison Street, Batavia, for animal torture, aggravated cruelty, cruel treatment of animals and two counts of violation of an owner’s duties to a pet.

• Francisco J. Davila, 32, of the 400 block of Jackson Street, Aurora, for six counts of aggravated DUI.

• Ricardo Lemos, 41, of the 1700 block of Felten Road, Aurora, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and resisting a police officer.

• Yeris A. Castellano Ubeda, 26, of the 1400 block of South 51st Avenue, Aurora, for unlawful restraint, resisting a police officer, attempted criminal sexual abuse, battery-bodily harm and battery-physical contact.

• Recardo Lemos, 41, of the 900 block of South Bridge Drive, Aurora, for criminal trespass to residence.

• Jacob R. Woods, 35, of the 400 block of Old Indian Trail, Aurora, for criminal damage to property.