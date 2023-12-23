December 23, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThe SceneNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Join FPDKC for Animal Signs Scavenger Hunt at Burnidge Forest Preserve

By Shaw Local News Network
NEW YEAR'S DAY HIKE WHERE: LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles WHEN: 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 1 COST AND INFO: Free; advance registration required at 630-444-3190 or programs@kaneforest.com; kaneforest.com ABOUT: People can celebrate the new year with a morning hike at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve. It's open to the whole family and all ages from grandkids to grandparents. The group will look for animal tracks if there's new year snow, as well as view trees, seeds and surprises from Mother Nature. There will be coffee and cocoa inside Creek Bend Nature Center, after the hike.

(Shaw Media file photo)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will hold an Animal Signs Scavenger Hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15 at Burnidge Forest Preserve, 14N035 Coombs Road, in Elgin.

The program offers families a chance to look for clues that animals leave behind while exploring the woods with a Forest Preserve District naturalist, then search for signs on their own during a family scavenger hunt.

Advance registration is required for this free event. To register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

Kane County