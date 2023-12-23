Join FPDKC for Animal Signs Scavenger Hunt at Burnidge Forest Preserve

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will hold an Animal Signs Scavenger Hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15 at Burnidge Forest Preserve, 14N035 Coombs Road, in Elgin.

The program offers families a chance to look for clues that animals leave behind while exploring the woods with a Forest Preserve District naturalist, then search for signs on their own during a family scavenger hunt.

Advance registration is required for this free event. To register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.