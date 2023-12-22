St. Charles house fire sends 1 to hospital

ST. CHARLES – One person was injured in a house fire in the 1400 block of Oak Street, St. Charles, about 1:30 a.m. Friday, officials announced in a news release.

When firefighters arrived, they reported visible fire from the open main entry door to the house with one occupant outside in the front yard, according to the release.

The occupant was treated on scene and taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Two other occupants in the home exited without injury, according to the release.

The fire was extinguished in 15 minutes, but firefighters remained until about 4:30 a.m. to extinguish hot spots – areas where the fire might reignite – look for other areas where the fire might have extended behind a wall or attic space, removing burnt materials so as not to restart the fire, salvaging items that can be saved for the occupants, and to investigate the cause.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Property damage was estimated at $50,000.

St. Charles police and Emergency Management Agency, as well as fire departments from Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, South Elgin, North Aurora and Fermilab all assisted.