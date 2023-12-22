Is your Christmas merry? If not, here’s a gift of comfort and joy

Not everyone looks forward to Christmas. If you feel less than “joyful and triumphant,” Santa Rick has a gold-ribboned, festive-wrapped, mistletoe-twigged present for you.

First, take this test:

1. I’m most happy when hanging out: a. with family; b. alone with my hobby (building birchbark canoes, etc.); c. watching “I Love Lucy” reruns; d. in my cubicle.

2. For me, a good time is: a. drinking spiked eggnog at holiday parties; b. declining holiday parties using COVID or RSV as an excuse; c. working out at the gym and turning Taylor Swift up to 11; d. belting out “I’ll Do It My Way” in a karaoke bar.

3. Person(s) I most emulate: a. myself; b. Taylor Swift; c. billionaires; d. the Buddha, Jesus, MLK, et al.; e. ChatGPT (it’s ALIVE!).

Correct! There are no “wrong” answers. Even yearning to buy and/or dominate the world can bring happiness – just listen to Elon Musk’s chortle.

The question of happiness arose recently when I read a prompt from Roger Breisch, the facilitator of Socrates Cafe (the group meets every other week at the Geneva Commons’ Barnes & Noble to discuss – not solve – some of our daily philosophical questions).

My visit showed me how a group of about 10 people could discuss amicably and thoughtfully a topic such as “Do we find joy and happiness in the world today? Do we need to fight to find them today?”

Responses ranged from being with family to communing with nature; from escaping time and place by painting, writing, composing, dancing, etc., to receiving applause – literal and figurative – for doing what you do best – teaching, accounting, dog walking, etc.

To experience joy, it is imperative not to be gripped by a thirst for material goods. Joseph Epstein, in his “Essays in Biography,” quotes philosopher George Santayana espousing finding happiness in “the very old but forgotten maxim of not possessing things nor being possessed by them. ... I have made my peace with things.” A neo-Thoreau!

But Santayana’s aversion to collecting a lot of things hardly will cure depression, anxiety and loneliness. Columnist Arthur Brooks (“How To Build a Life”) paves a wider, more walkable path to a positive mindset and a successful – and happy – life.

Based on a longitudinal study following Harvard students into adulthood, Brooks identifies two groups of people later in life: “The best off are the ‘happy-well’ who enjoy good physical health … good mental health and high life satisfaction. ... [T]he ‘sad-sick’ are below average in physical health, mental health and life satisfaction.”

Although some factors were difficult to control (socioeconomic status, childhood issues, etc.), we can control these:

1. Don’t smoke. Duh. How many happy-go-lucky smokers have you seen dragging an oxygen tank?

2. Hold to a healthy weight. Favor avocados and sweet potatoes over marbled ribeyes; consider fried food and salty snacks your Waterloo.

3. Get your behind moving. NOW! And don’t fear weights, yoga or calisthenics.

4. Don’t freak out. “Practice coping mechanisms. Find healthy ways to deal with life’s inevitable distresses” by avoiding angry outbursts and insulating yourself.

5. Run brain marathons. “Education leads to a more active mind in old age and that means a longer, happier life.” Join a library program. Read biographies, histories, essays, novels, humor – and newspapers! Watch documentaries. Join Lifelong Learning Groups.

6. Do meet-and-greets with relative strangers, but, more important, cement lifelong relationships with your spouse, family members and friends. “The single most important trait of happy-well elders is healthy relationships.”

Maybe good living comes down to following the order of Star Trek’s Captain Picard when wanting his Enterprise to leap forward in warp speed: “Engage.”

• Rick Holinger, who has a Ph.D., has published fiction, poetry and creative nonfiction in numerous literary journals. His books, “North of Crivitz” (poetry) and “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences” (essays) are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.