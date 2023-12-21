Verlo Mattress opens new store in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES – Verlo Mattress opened its newest store today in St. Charles, at 2682 E. Main St., the company announced in a news release.

Verlo mattresses are made at the local factory store in the area it was bought, tailored to individual customers’ needs and sold at a factory-direct price, cutting out the middleman-associated markup, according to the release.

The new 9,000-square-foot store also offers pillows, adjustable bases and other sleep products.

“We’re proud to be expanding within the St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia market,” Verlo Mattress President Dirk Stallmann said in the release. “Verlo Mattress is experiencing growth across America because people recognize the high quality of our sleep products. We are excited to continue that legacy in St. Charles.”

The new store is owned and operated by local franchisees Tommy Stetter and Jeff Hirner.