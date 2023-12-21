Don’t hibernate this winter: New classes give preschoolers more to explore

Learn, love and make some new friends too with enrichment classes for preschoolers at the St. Charles Park District this winter.

The early childhood team at the St. Charles Park District has crafted classes that are a perfect addition to your child’s preschool routine, a great introduction to independent classes and there are several classes for a child and parent to enjoy as well.

Preschool enrichment is a great opportunity for children to keep the learning going after a morning class, spending time with friends and working on skills such as eating independently as they prepare for full-day kindergarten.

A great bridge program is Lunch Bunch, available in January and February from 11:15 to 1:15 p.m. Students can bring their lunches and enjoy some extended class time with instruction in art, math, stories and even some physical activity too.

New this winter is Thursday Stay & Play, an opportunity to extend a preschooler’s day with time for a snack and teacher-led activities for students. This class is ideal for students in the Pre-K program on Thursdays to add-on to their day.

The education staff has created several single-day classes for preschool students to enjoy. For a dash of fun, check out new classes like Loco for Cocoa featuring an afternoon of reading, crafts and some hot cocoa. Pottawatomie Sweethearts is a chance for children to celebrate friendship and play some fun games together.