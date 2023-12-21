Batavia Park District offers something for everyone

“The park district has nothing to offer me.” It is shocking the number of times I hear this phrase or something similar when out in the community. It’s usually followed with a variation of “it’s only for kids sports and preschool” and “my kids participated when they were little” – that statement never fails to catch me off guard – but it makes sense. As much as I hate to admit it, I also felt this way when I was starting my career and family.

I believe it comes down to the name. Parks and recreation by its very nature conjures visions of playgrounds, pools and sunny days playing sports. Districts have recreation centers, recreation spaces and recreation programs, all of which many of us strongly associate with the concept of play – something often linked with children. We are taught that play is important for all of us as a way to burn off energy, recharge our batteries and relax, but never stop to consider what it means to relax and what qualifies as play.

In your mind, substitute the word recreation or play for leisure and see how your mental image changes. In 1948, the United Nations General Assembly, under the direction of Eleanor Roosevelt, created a foundational document that listed leisure as one of the fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of all individuals. It is important for all humans, even busy ones, to do something for amusement, pleasure and enjoyment. Park districts serve a unique function of both preserving nature and providing opportunities for play and learning for the entire community. Leisure activities are broken down into three distinct types: social leisure, cognitive leisure and physical leisure.

Most people are familiar with the physical leisure activities offered through your local park district for adults. Ranging from adult sports leagues (registration is open for adult basketball leagues at bataviaparks.org), fitness programs, drop-in pickleball and outdoor bike trails, these examples are the types of programs you’d expect to find in districts across the nation. Here at the Batavia Park District, we also offer adult karate, tap dance and Tai Chi. If you enjoy physical leisure, explore the bike and walking trails throughout the district, bring your dogs to the free community dog park or spend time in nature at your local park. You can explore all the park amenities at bataviaparks.org/locations.

Not everyone, including myself, finds exercise and physical activities relaxing and recharging. The Batavia Park District offers both social and cognitive leisure activities for those who like to be social or learn a new skill. Beginning in January, the park district will offer more than 20 programs for adults who love to learn and try something new. These programs range from propagating annuals, learning how to do special occasion hair, exploring investments, interior design and even jam making! Recognizing that it is sometimes hard to set aside time for yourself, these programs are all stand-alone, one-to-two-hour programs. The park district also organizes trips to hockey games, coffee time, theater trips and museums. Let us handle the planning and driving – all you have to do is relax and have fun.

And we mean this. Have fun. Play. Learn. The winter Fun Guide is out and it’s packed with leisure opportunities for adults and children. So this winter take a moment for yourself, try a new activity and begin the new year recharged and inspired.