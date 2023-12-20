Smithfield to give away more than 7K hams Thursday

The Smithfield Foods processing plant at 410 S. Kirk Road produces dried sausage, mainly pepperoni and salami, and employs about 500 people. The plant produces about 137 million pounds of meat annually. (Sandy Bressner)

ST. CHARLES – Smithfield Foods is giving away more than 7,000 spiral quarter hams from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday – or until supplies last – at 410 S aod, St. Charles, the company announced in a news release.

The company is striving to put ham at the center of the holiday plate this season, according to the release.

“At Smithfield, we are proud to support the communities where our employees live, work and raise their families,” according to the release.

Those attending the giveaway should enter from the Ohio Avenue entrance.