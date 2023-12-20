Geneva’s bond rating upgraded by Moody

The City of Geneva’s credit rating on general obligation debt has been upgraded from Aa2 to Aa1, according to a news release from the city.

Aa1 is Moody’s Investors Service’s second-highest rating.

Moody’s latest report released this week states Geneva’s enhanced credit rating “reflects the strong and improving financial position driven by growing tax revenues and strong fiscal management.” Even with the City’s scheduled capital projects over the next several years, the report states, “the City’s overall financial position is expected to remain solid and will be supported by strong utility operations.”

“The City of Geneva’s credit rating upgrade reflects our professional staff and City Council’s unwavering commitment to careful, thoughtful and impactful stewardship of our fiscal resources,” Mayor Kevin Burns said in the release.