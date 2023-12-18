Prosecutor, public defender chosen as finalists for Kane Circuit Court vacancy

Associate Judge Marmarie Kostelny, presiding judge of the Kane County Drug Rehabilitation Court, addresses family, community members and graduates during a past drug court program during their annual ceremony at Geneva High School. Kostelny retired Dec. 4, 2023, creating a vacancy in the 16th Circuit. (Sandy Bressner)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Vincent M. Coyle and Eun K. Yoon have been selected as the finalists to fill a 16th Circuit Associate Judge vacancy, Chief Judge Robert Villa announced in a news release.

The vacancy is the result of the retirement of Associate Judge Marmarie Kostelny on Dec. 4.

The Office of Illinois Courts will send out ballots to the circuit judges, who will choose one to be the next associate judge, either by the end of the year or early next year, officials said.

Coyle is currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Civil Division and previously he worked in the Criminal Division, according to the release.

Coyle was a member of the Journal of Computer and Information Law Review at John Marshall Law School and Kane County Justice System Strategic Planning Committee.

He graduated from John Marshall Law School Chicago in 2010, the same year he was admitted to the bar.

Yoon currently serves as a Senior Supervising Assistant Public Defender, Criminal Defense/Litigation. Prior to that she did a Federal Court Judicial Clerk Externship with Judge Ronald Guzman, in the Northern District of Illinois in 2001, according to the release.

Yoon is a graduate of DePaul University College of Law, Chicago, 2002, the same year she was admitted to practice.

Also in 2002, Yoon was admitted to The Order of the Coif, an honor society for law school graduates, ranking in the top 10% of her class.

Yoon also is a member of several legal associations, including The Supreme Court of the U.S. Bar, Illinois Supreme Court – Character & Fitness Committee, Illinois Public Defender Association and the Kane County Bar Association.

She is also co-chair of the Women in the Law Committee of the Kane County Bar Association.