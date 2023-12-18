Kane SAO staff gives presentation against sexual violence in Bolivia

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Lori Schmidt, third from left, and Kane County Child Advocacy Center team coordinator Silvia Cruz traveled to Bolivia to address hundreds of judges, prosecutors and health officials at a national conference on sexual violence against children. (Photo provided by the Office of the Kane County State's Attorney)

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Lori Schmidt and Kane County Child Advocacy Center team coordinator Silvia Cruz traveled to Bolivia to address hundreds of judges, prosecutors and health officials at a national conference on sexual violence against children.

The pair spent four days in the city of Cochabamba, Bolivia during the conference, which was called the International Interdisciplinary Seminar on Addressing Gender-Based Crimes with a Focus on Sexual Violence Against Children and Adolescents. The seminar was held to help Bolivian officials assure justice and recovery for young survivors of sexual violence.

Schmidt spoke to attendees about the intricacies of investigating and prosecuting child sexual abuse cases and Cruz spoke about the importance of child advocacy centers and multidisciplinary teams, as well as their roles in investigating and victim advocacy in child sex abuse cases. Cruz also served as a translator during the trip.