Deer harvest numbers are in for firearm season in Kane County

In Kane County, a total of 37 deer were harvested during firearm season. (Shaw Media file photo)

Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,232 deer during the seven-day 2023 Illinois firearm deer season that concluded Dec. 3, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. In Kane County, a total of 37 deer were harvested.

Comparatively, during the 2022 firearm season 29 deer were taken in Kane County and 76,854 were taken across the state.

The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season, Nov. 17-19, was 27 deer in Kane County; 53,348 deer total in Illinois.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2023 firearm season, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, was 10 deer in Kane County; 22,884, deer total in Illinois.

Remaining 2023-2024 deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include: