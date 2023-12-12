ECC fall 2023 commencement ceremonies set for Dec. 16

Elgin Community College will recognize the fall Class of 2023 with two commencement ceremonies on Dec. 16, 2023 (Photo provided by Elgin Community College)

Elgin Community College will recognize the fall Class of 2023 with two commencement ceremonies on Dec. 16. The ceremonies will celebrate students earning their associate degrees and career certificates. Both ceremonies will stream live at youtube.com/elginspartans.

The Career and Technical programs will recognize candidates for the Associate of Applied Science degrees, vocational specialist certificates and Basic Vocational Specialist certificates at 10 a.m.

The University Transfer ceremony will recognize candidates for the Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Associate in Fine Arts-Visual Art emphasis, Associate in Fine Arts-Music Performance emphasis, Associate in Engineering Science and Associate in Liberal Studies certificates at 2 p.m.

ECC President David Sam will deliver the commencement address for both ceremonies. All ceremonies will take place in the Building J Events Center at the Spartan Drive Campus, 1700 Spartan Drive in Elgin. For more information, visit elgin.edu/graduation.