Live Your Best Life

Each year, the Geneva Park District reflects on areas in which we have worked to continue the park district’s mission, which is to provide recreational programs, facilities and open space that enhance the quality of life for residents of all age groups and abilities.

We reflect on 2023 with gratitude for all that has been accomplished in the spirit of community, partnership and service and we look ahead with a commitment to continue this work to grow and to inspire residents to life their Best Life.

These accomplishments over the past year highlight how we implemented our goals to help achieve the Geneva Park District’s mission. Each ties directly to one of our seven core values, which tether us to that mission and guide us on a daily basis in our service areas. To read more stories, we invite the community to visit our special webpage at www.genevaparks.org/YearinReview2023

Customer commitment: We completed our first community survey since 2016. Results have been reviewed and recommendations provided are being considered for implementation, including the creation of focus groups for further exploration and feedback.

”Aside from the beautiful, well-maintained parks and numerous programs, the park district’s greatest asset is its friendly and helpful staff. Everyone I’ve interacted with at the park district has been friendly and offered exceptional service. I can tell staff is happy and they love their jobs.” – 2023 community survey respondent

Responsible leadership: We hosted four job fairs at our facilities and partnered with other agencies hosting job fairs in Illinois in an effort to attract and retain a variety of prospective employees.

“Working for the Geneva Park District is a win-win. Your team (aka work family) forms a cohesive, fun and effective workforce that enables your success and growth.” – Keith Harvey, custodian

Safety: Our Aquatics staff members received three five-star audit ratings this season, marking their 10th consecutive five-star rating and reflecting their ongoing commitment to lifeguarding and pool safety.

“From visual observations to skills, this team goes above and beyond to maintain an ELITE environment for their guests.” – StarGuard ELITE lifeguard certifying agency

Innovation: This year, Playhouse 38 Theatre introduced an innovative lineup of new programs and opportunities to attract new participants including seasonal youth talent shows and adult cabaret shows, karaoke nights and throwback movie screenings.

“I think they really care about the residents and strive to keep the park district up to date and have a variety of options for all residents.” – 2023 community survey respondent

Stewardship and sustainability: The park district board adopted The Dark Sky Initiative, a resolution to promote sustainable outdoor lighting practices that changes the way the district illuminates fields and facilities in an effort to reduce the environmental impacts to wildlife from improper lighting.

“Applying these principles of properly designed lighting at night have long been important to the park district and these considerations will only continue.” – Carl Gorra, superintendent of parks

Community collaboration: We partnered with the city of Geneva’s Natural Resources Committee, the Geneva Library Foundation and the Geneva Park District Foundation for the Wine, Cheese and Trees annual fundraiser. The event was the most successful in its history with more than 350 attendees.

“Thanks to you, we once again saw record-breaking attendance and raised funds to plant 25+ more ... trees throughout Geneva,” – city of Geneva Natural Resources Committee

Fiscal responsibility: The Geneva Park District was named a recipient of Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant funding for $600,000 from the state for the renovation of Mill Creek Community Park. The park district is grateful to be recognized for the impact that parks and open spaces have on the quality of our community.

“This project is expected to include a universal playground and outdoor pickleball courts, among other amenities. Such grants allow our park district to grow and improve our parks and open spaces without asking financial assistance from our community.” – Geneva Park District Executive Director Nicole Vickers

We are so grateful to the Geneva Park District’s staff for helping us continue to achieve our goals and to our patrons for allowing us to serve you this year. See you in 2024!

• Laura Sprague is the marketing and sponsorship manager for the Geneva Park District, which aspires to enhance the quality of the community and inspire residents to live their best life. She can be reached at lsprague@genevaparks.com.