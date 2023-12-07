Content creation happens at the St. Charles Public Library

The St. Charles Public Library is becoming a hub for creators to develop new and exciting content for audiences. With all of the digital content available via online platforms, library staff members are offering new opportunities for residents to improve their skills and master creative software.

A library card will give visitors access to the library’s sound studio with professional equipment designed to record music demos, podcasts, voiceovers and more. The sound-insulated room offers up to four microphones and mixing software to achieve the perfect blend for digital content.

In the past several months, staff have observed bands recording new music, podcasts being recorded and released on popular streaming platforms and instructional videos being made for local companies to offer better training to their employees.

Library staff members teach classes regularly on how to use popular software and social media platforms. The instruction is focused on introductory skills and can help small business owners or entrepreneurs who are interested in learning how to use technology to advance their content creation efforts. Classes this winter are being offered on popular Microsoft software as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Meeting rooms, which contain technology that can enhance meetings and training sessions, are available for use by individuals and local groups. With state-of-the-art projectors, audio equipment and high-speed internet connectivity, the library is a great place to host your next meeting. A small fee may apply for groups needing extended times or for profit purposes.

To take advantage of these resources, visit the St. Charles Public Library at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles. Our website contains more information on classes, resources and room rentals. Visit www.scpld.org to find all the opportunities that await you.