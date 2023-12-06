Mother fatally hits son with SUV in driveway

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Ackmann, 63, of the 15N000 Block of French Road, Hampshire, was killed in a collision with a vehicle driven by his mother, Justine Ackmann, 85, in the driveway of her home in Plato Township just before 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Kane County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the residence at approximately 12:58 p.m., according to the release. Upon initial investigation, deputies determined that the vehicle, identified as a black 2016 Lincoln SUV, was being repositioned in the driveway of the residence and operated by Justine Ackmann.

According to the release, while Justine was repositioning the vehicle, her son, Steven, walked in front of the vehicle, at which time his mother’s foot slipped from the brake pedal onto the gas pedal. Steven was struck by the vehicle and incurred life-threatening injuries.

Medical attention was administered on scene, but Steven was pronounced deceased shortly after, according to the release.

Preliminary investigations have not revealed the speed of the vehicle before and during the crash, nor if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, according to the release.

The Kane County Investigations Division, the Kane County Evidence Division and the Kane County Social Workers were on scene conducting an investigation.