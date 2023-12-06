Elburn officials estimate 2023 property taxes to decrease

Property taxes residents pay to the Village of Elburn for municipal services will be down slightly for 2023, according to officials.

Elburn’s Finance Director Doug Elder explained during the Dec. 4 village board meeting that this is due, in part, to the recent 13% growth in the village’s equalized assessed value, which means that the tax amount will be spread out among an increased number of households.

For the owner of a $250,000 home, this will mean an estimated $334 for 2023 payable in 2024, compared with $349 for 2022 paid in 2023.

Building Commissioner Tom Brennan reports that there have been building permits for 95 new homes issued this year, and six additional homes with permits pending. Village President Jeff Walter said they expect to break 100 before the end of the year.

The taxes all residents pay to the village pay for items such as the salaries and benefits of village employees, police protection, street and sidewalk maintenance, snow plowing, and administration.

Property taxes make up 26 percent of the village’s revenue, while sales tax makes up 37 percent, and permits, fines and fees make up 11 percent of the village’s revenue.

Residents that live in special service areas (SSAs), such as Blackberry Creek and Elburn Station subdivisions, will pay an additional tax amount for specific services the village provides to those residents. According to Elder, although there is some variation in the services provided to each SSA, the primary use of this tax money across all SSAs is for controlling stormwater.

For the owner of a $250,000 home in the Blackberry Creek Subdivision, the estimated SSA tax amount for 2023 will stay the same as it was in 2022, $116.

Taxes paid to the village for its services are a minor portion of a homeowner’s property taxes. For the same Blackberry Creek resident, the base amount of taxes paid the village is about 5 percent of the total taxes they pay, and the SSA amount is about 2 percent of the amount, versus 4 percent for the library, 8 percent for fire protection, and 69 percent paid for school taxes.

Progress happening for stoplight at Anderson Road and Route 38

Progress is taking place towards the installation of a stoplight at the intersection of Anderson Road and Route 38. The Village Board on Dec. 4 approved a professional services agreement with Engineering Enterprises, Inc. to complete the Phase I engineering for the improvements to the intersection.

The village has been working to make this project happen since 2015, when the need for a traffic installation was identified. In 2018, IDOT determined that the intersection met the requirements that would warrant a traffic signal. All that was still needed was the money to pay for it. The location was added to IDOT’s list of warranted traffic signal intersections, awaiting the “appropriate funding.”

In the meantime, Elburn applied for and was approved for governmental funds, including monies from the Surface Transportation Program and an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) grant that former Illinois State Representative Keith Wheeler was instrumental in moving forward.

The cost for phase one, preparatory engineering work for the project, including identifying the environmental impacts, is not to exceed $274,428.

The total cost for the whole project is estimated to be $3,450,000, and the timeframe for its completion has been identified as five years from now.

Although there is an amount ($1.05 million) for which sources still need to be identified, Village President Jeff Walter said that “it’s coming along.”

While Walter would like the stoplight installed sooner rather than later, due to the number of crashes that have taken place there, he’s happy that they’re on the path.

“Just getting on IDOT’s (5-year plan) schedule is a major step forward,” he said.