Batavia High School announces 2024-25 Illinois State Scholars

Batavia High School has announced in a news release that 76 students from the 2024 graduating class have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

A list of these scholars can be found at bhs.bps101.net/news.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually.

This year, nearly 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a certificate of achievement from ISAC.

Additionally, awardees can download an official Illinois State Scholar Program badge to display on their online profiles, social media platforms and share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members and others.

Note that the Illinois State Scholar Program announces honorees based on the year they would begin any postsecondary education, not based on the year they graduate from high school.