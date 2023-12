The Geneva Garden Club will feature Leslie Goddard’s “A Marshall Field’s Christmas” 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. The program is free and open to the public. (Provided photo)

GENEVA – The Geneva Garden Club will feature Leslie Goddard’s “A Marshall Field’s Christmas” 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva.

The public is invited to join the club for this free illustrated presentation tracing the iconic store’s holiday traditions, including the Walnut Room Christmas tree and the holiday window displays.

The program will start at noon after lunch.