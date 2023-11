The City of Geneva’s Natural Resources Committee will hold a soil and water conservation presentation, “Partners in your Community: Learn About Soil and Water Conservation Districts”, from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., in Geneva.

Kane-DuPage Soil and Water Conservation Administrative Coordinator Kat Gerdts and resource conservationist Patrick McPartlan will be guest speakers at the event.

Registration for this event can be completed online here.