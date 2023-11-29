ECC Culinary Arts and Hospitality Department partners with Roosevelt University

Elgin Community College’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Department is partnering with Roosevelt University to provide culinary arts and hospitality students the option to apply directly to Roosevelt University to continue their education in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism management. (Photo provided by Elgin Community College)

Elgin Community College’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Department is partnering with Roosevelt University to provide culinary arts and hospitality students the option to apply directly to Roosevelt University to continue their education in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism management.

Students who have completed the associate of applied science degree and have a GPA of 2.0 are automatically admitted to the program after applying.

The hospitality and tourism management associate to bachelor’s degree program allows students to complete three years at ECC and attend Roosevelt University for one year of courses to complete their bachelor’s degree.

The bachelor’s degree program begins during the third year on ECC’s campus. Students will choose electives in their study areas, such as tourism event management, entrepreneurship, cultural awareness or restaurant and food service management.

Students have the option to complete the third and fourth years in less than two years if they use the consortium agreement and take courses full-time on both campuses. Classes will be at Roosevelt University’s Schaumburg location.

For more information on the partnership, contact Tracy Vittone at 847-214-7548 or tvittone@elgin.edu. For more information on ECC’s culinary arts and hospitality program, visit elgin.edu/culinaryarts.