Kane County’s new semi-pro soccer franchise holding open tryouts

Ramy Atia (left) plays goalie during a try-out for the River Light FC at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Kane County’s newest team River Light FC is holding open tryouts to build teams that will compete in the United Soccer League beginning May 2024.

River Light FC will be Kane County’s first pre-professional football club and will join the USL2 and USLW leagues beginning in the 2024 season. The club will have two teams, one men’s (USL2) and one women’s (USLW).

Kane County’s first pre-professional football club, River Light FC, will be joining the USL2 and USLW leagues in the 2024 season which begins in May. (Photo Provided by River Light FC)

River Light FC is owned by partners Chad Swieca, Heather Bickerton and Charlie Latshaw III. Latshaw is the sporting director and head coach, Bickerton is the club’s general manager and Swieca is club president.

Bickerton said the first tryout went well and about 50 players came out. She said they saw a lot of local talent, many of whom were invited back to future tryouts, and some already have been offered roster spots.

Soccer players from ages 17 to 35 can attend the open tryouts, but owners expect to mainly draw players from colleges, universities and high schools across Illinois and Wisconsin. The club is geared toward athletes looking to play professionally.

The cost to try out is $70 and will grant access to multiple tryouts. Owners expect to begin announcing the first player signings in January, with rosters finalized by early February. Each team will have about 40 roster spots and a reserve team of 20 players.

Fernando Aldo (center) participates in a tryout for the River Light FC at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

The next tryouts will be Dec. 29 at the Aurora Sportzone. Tryouts will be from 1 to 3 p.m. for men and 3 to 5 p.m. for women.

Tryouts also will take place Jan. 6. Men’s tryouts will be from noon to 3 p.m. and women’s tryouts will be from 2 to 4 p.m.

Bickerton said with the college seasons coming to an end, club owners are in recruiting mode and encouraging anyone interested in joining the team to come and try out. Players are encouraged to register on the club website before tryouts.

The schedule is expected to be announced by the end of February. Teams will begin training in March and start their first seasons in May. The club still is working on a contract for a home field in Kane County.

Owners said they are looking to create teams with strong ties to the community and for matches to be popular events for local families.

Future fans can put down a $25 deposit on season tickets that will ensure they are among the first to get seats for the inaugural season. To put a deposit down, visit the River Light FC website.

For more information, to sign up for tryouts or for season tickets, visit the club’s website or follow them on X and Instagram.