Kane jury finds Elgin man guilty of child sex abuse

A jury in Kane County has found Sergio Varela, 38, of the 800 block of Morgan Street, Elgin, guilty of child sex abuse. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney)

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser announced today in a news release that a jury has found Sergio Varela, 38, of the 800 block of Morgan Street, Elgin, guilty of the offenses of:

• Predatory criminal sexual assault, Class X felony (2 counts)

• Aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felony

Assistant State’s Attorneys Stacey Wittman and Bob Dore presented the following facts in court: Between 2014 and 2017, Varela sexually assaulted the victim. Varela knew the victim, who was younger than 13 years old.

Judge Flood set Varela’s next court appearance for Jan. 12, 2024, at 1:30 p.m., in Courtroom 311 at the Kane County Judicial Center for motions and sentencing.

Varela faces a sentence of between six and 74 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In addition to the prison term, Varela must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Varela had been free on $10,000 bond. Judge Flood revoked bond upon conviction and ordered Varela taken into custody at the Kane County jail.

Assistant State’s Attorney Wittman said in the news release, “I am grateful to this victim for her courage to face her abuser in court. My thanks to a second victim for testifying about her abuse with this defendant, as well. Thanks to Assistant State’s Attorney Dore, and the multidisciplinary team at the Kane County Child Advocacy Center – investigators Dave Smith and Sandra Navarrete, forensic interviewer Kasandra Osorio, and victim advocate Elizabeth Serediuk for their excellent work. My thanks also to the Elgin Police Department.”