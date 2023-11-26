Boys basketball: Waubonsie Valley ‘D’ smothers Batavia, takes Windmill Classic title

BATAVIA – Batavia found Waubonsie Valley’s ball press defense suffocating, relentless and stifling Saturday night in the final game of the 48th annual Ken Peddy Windmill Classic hosted by Batavia.

The Warriors held Batavia to 24% shooting (11-of-45) and forced 19 turnovers in posting a 47-31 win over the Bulldogs.

The Warriors, 4-0, won the tournament while the host Bulldogs finished second with a 3-1 mark.

“The thing I am happiest about is our phenomenal defensive effort,” Waubonsie Valley coach Andrew Schweitzer said. “This is the third year we have been here and have implemented the ball press. The kids have bought in and are working their tails off. To their credit, we were really flying around.”

The undefeated Warriors showed their unselfishness with 12 assists on 16 baskets.

“The kids are very unselfish,” Schweitzer said. “The kids play so well together. We have a 9 to 10 player rotation and have good balance.”

Elijah Whitaker, the Most Inspirational Player in the tournament, led the Warriors with 10 points and five assists.

“We were locked and loaded tonight,” Whittaker said. “We really wanted this game. Everybody on this team cares for each other. We have each other’s back. You really have to be in shape to run the ball press. Our goal is to get downstate this season.”

Behind Whittaker, Matt Sessom scored nine points, Treshawn Blissett eight and Tyreek Coleman seven.

Holding Batavia to four field goals in the first half, the Warriors held a 21-11 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs sliced into the lead with the first six points of the second half on 3-of-3 shooting from the field. Kyle Porter scored two baskets and Isaac Wit had a putback. That pulled Batavia within 21-17 with 5:35 left in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get any closer.

Nate Nazos, with a 3-pointer, was the lone Bulldog in double digits with 11 points.

“Waubonsie Valley is a very good team with great quickness,” Batavia coach Jim Nazos said. “Hats off to them. We were a step slow tonight.

“We will get there. It is a learning process. We will get back to practice and get better.”

https://basketball.dailyherald.com/sports/20231125/waubonsie-valley-smothers-batavia-to-win-windmill-classic/