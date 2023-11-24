Opinion: | Come for the protest, stay for the cookies

Martin Luther King Jr. said it best: Just because it’s legal doesn’t make it right. At age 74, I finally was going to take a stand. I was going to picket a senior center.

No, not for neglectful care or slow elevators. Rather, an abrupt change in management, rates and the split-second period residents had to recover after a financial earthquake.

The Kane County Chronicle’s Brenda Schory explains (Oct. 26) that Jaybird Senior Living, the new owner, converted the former Delnor Glen’s (now River Glen) townhomes to rentals. For residents Ann and Ron Richards, “their monthly fee – outside their buy-in entrance fee – already up from $600 a month to $1,350 … would cost $6,650 a month.”

David Guzik, an involved neighbor, explains that when the new monthly rental fee was added to the almost $1,300 former JSL fee, the increase amounted to about $2,000, or just more than 300%.

Seniors and their families had three months to decide whether to pay or vacate.

Kathy Abbott, a townhome owner, told Schory, “The emotional damage – it’s severe. My mother had friends scrambling to find a new place.”

Jamie Douglass, whose 95-year-old mother remains a resident, protests, “It’s an egregious act to cut seniors off at their knees. ... [Only] four of the 28 townhomes have people staying.” One resident “went to the hospital with a panic attack never having an experience before.” The “renovation” promised? “They put in disgusting vinyl floors over wood floors and painted three units, that’s it.”

Guzik looked into JSL; going “from zero in 2015, today [it] runs over 50 senior communities” in the Midwest. “The trouble in River Glen may be the tip of an avaricious iceberg.”

Incredibly, the company planned a ribbon-cutting. Hearing this, Douglass emailed, “We hope for picketing,” suggesting placards, STOP THE GREED; SENIORS OVER PROFIT; ELDER ABUSE.”

On Nov. 7, picketing day, I channeled Mr. Rogers: “Can You Spell E-M-P-A-T-H-Y? I Knew You Couldn’t.”

I called my friend Jeff, who lived near Delnor, no, River Glen. “Park in my driveway,” he offered. “I’ll join you.” Before I arrived, Jeff called a neighbor who said the ribbon-cutting was canceled.

Crestfallen that my potential act of civil disobedience would be scuttled, I suggested we go anyway. We strolled the grounds, impressed with the cozy quad surrounded by townhomes and the main building, the old Delnor Hospital. Then I had an idea. “Let’s go in.”

A middle-aged Hester Prynne, slender with long, black hair, hurried to get off the office phone when seeing prospective renters. Meanwhile, I eyed Saran-wrapped trays of M&M cookies and (cold) hot hors d’oeuvres.

Hanging up, Hester greeted us, her smile bright as a new moon.

“We’re here for the ribbon-cutting ceremony,” I said.

“It’s been postponed.”

“Not canceled?” Jeff pushed.

“Just postponed.”

“When will it be?”

“We’re not sure yet.” The smile never faltered, though, surely, by now, she’d pegged us as picketers who didn’t get the memo.

“Any townhomes available?” Jeff asked.

“Oodles,” I wanted to answer for Hester. “We priced most owners out.”

When Jeff alluded to recent rate hikes, Hester pushed renting as the new paradigm and offered us a cookie (not an hors d’oeuvre). I took one; Jeff demurred. Before we left, Hester collated a fistful of expensive, colorful brochures and I accepted them.

Outside, Jeff said, “I’m not eating their blankety-blank cookies.”

The cookie reminded me of Hester’s smile, sweet and sugary, but should be avoided. “I took all I could from them.”

Just as they had to so many trusting, elderly residents who here, once, had homes. Too many former Delnor Glen elderly will find it hard to find “Thanks” in this year’s Thanksgiving.

• Rick Holinger holds a Ph.D. in creative writing from UIC. His work has been accepted by Chicago Quarterly Review, Chautauqua and elsewhere. His poetry book, North of Crivitz, and essay collection, Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences, are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.