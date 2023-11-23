Work doesn’t have to be a four-letter word

I travel Randall Road every morning on my way to work. During my slow and frequently stopped drive, I have the chance to watch my fellow commuters. I often see people laughing, singing, talking and on a few occasions crying as they go about their journey. Work is such an important part of many of our lives and is the place and the people that occupy most of our waking hours.

Winston Churchill famously said, “If you find a job you love, you’ll never work again.” For me, that quote rang true when I transitioned from the corporate world to the park district world. When I interviewed for my current position, I was impressed not only by the park district, but also by the staff and a genuine culture of community, acceptance and teamwork. Even now, the community of acceptance and support is evident. Our workplace culture is also about investment: we invest in staff, patrons and the community. The district uplifts us, the staff, so we can be the best we can be, resulting in stellar programs and events for the community.

In early November, the Batavia Park District was recognized by the Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. The park district received this honor as a result of an employee engagement survey conducted earlier this summer. Almost 108,000 part-time, seasonal and full-time employees were surveyed along with employees in 70,000 organizations to measure organizational excellence and workplace culture. The survey covered topics including compensation, safety, culture, training and happiness. Company sizes included companies with tens of thousands to those with only a few employees.

At the heart this means the park district truly values its staff and actively works to promote great work conditions. Putting staff first is not something new at the Batavia Park District. The district previously was named a Top Workplace in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

What makes this award even more special are the staff who participated in the survey. A large percentage of companies who win this award predominately have full-time staff with a few part-time and seasonal staff. Park districts are the opposite. The majority of programs are run by seasonal and part-time staff. The Batavia Park District hires hundreds of students each summer for camp and as staff at the Hall Quarry Beach.

Staff turnover at these park district facilities is low, with many students returning year after year. Some employees move into other positions while others continue working at the district alongside their full-time positions. This longevity leads to better, safer programs for your family. The Batavia Park District always is hiring part-time staff to enhance and grow our programs. Apply online at bataviaparks.org. Hiring for summer seasonal positions begins in January.

Working for a park district is always fun and exciting but what we have here in Batavia is special. Work is not a four-letter word but a place where all employees – full time, part time and seasonal – create a strong internal culture that is the cornerstone for a creative, productive and innovative workplace environment.

I have never worked for a Top Workplace before. I didn’t know it mattered. It does.

• Katie Burgess is director of creative development and community engagement at the Batavia Park District.