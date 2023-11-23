Special holiday gift idea for new babies from the Batavia Public Library

It’s so much fun shopping for new babies, especially during the holidays, and the selection of accoutrements is varied, albeit somewhat predictable.

Between adorable little outfits, teethers, hats decked out with polar bear ears, diaper bags and animal or boat-themed bath time gear, new parents often receive these rather obvious gifts. While they’re undoubtedly very grateful and thankful, what if you could give a remarkable present to a family member or a friend’s new baby?

You could give the gift of literacy through the Born to Read program.

Born to Read is a program initiated by the Batavia Public Library and developed by community members to encourage reading aloud to children. Through this program, families with a baby 12 months and younger who live in the Batavia Public Library District, Batavia School District 101 or the city of Batavia are eligible to receive a book bag containing new board books for their baby and early literacy information for parents.

It helps parents give their youngster the best start in life. Research suggests that reading to infants, even to newborns as young as 6 weeks old, has a significant effect on helping them become better readers.

The book bags make great holiday and new baby gifts.

Born to Read book bags, which include early literacy information and board books, can be bought at the Batavia Public Library check out desk for $35.

This holiday season, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends can share the gift of literacy.

Book bags are available in English and Spanish.

Because a child’s success in life is important to you and to our community, you may sponsor a bag for someone in our community. The program is made possible through the generous support of sponsors.

If families would like a book bag, they can stop by the Youth Services Desk on the library’s lower level to register for one.

For more information about Born to Read, visit the library’s website at bataviapubliclibrary.org/born-to-read or call the Batavia Public Library Youth Services Department at 630-879-1393, ext. 500.