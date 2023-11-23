Holiday countdown: Shop small, shop local and make it special!

Happy Thanksgiving! As you pore over online and print ads for Black Friday shopping, we remind you to shop at our small businesses first. They are well-stocked with holiday decor and great gifts for anyone in your family.

The Batavia Chamber has some great ideas for you, too.

Batavia Chamber Bucks + Holiday Chamber Bucks promotion

If you don’t know what to get for someone, let them decide by giving them Chamber Bucks. More than 100 area businesses accept our $10 Chamber Bucks certificates. We also have $50 certificates. By giving the gift of Chamber Bucks, you support local businesses and make family, friends, teachers, colleagues and employees happy. To buy Chamber Bucks, stop by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15, in Batavia.

A Holiday Chamber Bucks promotion is underway. Purchasers will receive a free match from the Batavia Chamber, up to $50 per residence. In other words, the first $50 worth of Chamber Bucks bought receive $50 Holiday Bucks for free. Holiday Bucks expire at the end of March. There is no expiration date for Chamber Bucks. In support of the community, the Chamber since 2020 has donated $25,000 for this promotion to inject money into the local economy and provide financial support to residents. The matching promotion ends once $5,000 in Holiday Bucks are issued. The Chamber always has regular Chamber Bucks available.

Batavia Community Flag

When you stop by for your Chamber Bucks, we have another great gift idea – the Batavia Community Flag. It is available to buy online at bataviachamber.org and can be picked up at our office. Batavia flag manufacturer FlagSource is producing a 3-foot-by-5-foot flag for $50 and a garden-size flag with stake for $35. Stickers are available for $5.

How about a trip to Italy in your stocking?

Are you dreaming of traveling to Italy? So are we. To Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast to be exact. The Chamber is partnering with CI Destinations to offer a trip to Italy in October 2024. Highlights include the Amalfi Coast, Ravello, Salerno and Paestum, Pompeii, Rome, Naples (optional) and Capri (optional.) You can learn more about this amazing trip by attending a Zoom meeting with the travel planner at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. Register at bataviachamber.org to receive the Zoom link.

Holiday Luncheon: Access Toy Drive and Adopt A Family

December is the most festive time of the year and the Batavia Women in Business group enjoys hosting a festive holiday luncheon to benefit two special holiday gifting programs in Batavia.

The luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Enticing Cuisine Banquets, 1117 N. Washington St. in Batavia. Everyone is welcome. Register by calling 630-879-7134 or online at bataviachamber.org/events.

All proceeds from the raffles and wine pull at the event will benefit the Batavia Access Toy Drive and the Batavia United Way Adopt A Family program. Contributions to the raffles and wine pull are greatly appreciated and can be dropped off at the Chamber office by Dec. 1 or give us a call at 630-879-7134 and someone will stop by to pick it up.

The group also is conducting a toy and gift card drive for the programs. New toys can be dropped off in the box in the Chamber’s lobby, 106 W. Wilson Street. Gift cards and donations to the raffle baskets should be brought into the office.

For the latest event updates and other news, follow Batavia Chamber on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter) and LinkedIn. You also can text 478-CHAMBER or stop by 106 W. Wilson St. to visit us. Don’t forget to buy Chamber Bucks. They are the perfect stocking stuffer.