St. Charles Police issue Holiday Homecoming Parade traffic advisory

Motorists should be aware of traffic detours and closures that will be in place during Saturday's St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Parade. The 2023 parade is set to start at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25 on Main Street (Route 64), beginning at 6th Street and traveling east, ending at 4th Avenue. (Sandy Bressner)

St. Charles motorists are advised to avoid the city’s downtown during the Holiday Homecoming Parade on Saturday.

The parade is scheduled to step off at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street (Route 64). It will begin at Sixth Street and travel east, ending at Fourth Avenue. Traffic on both Route 64 and Second Street (Route 31) will be detoured beginning at 5:15 p.m.

A parking ban will be in effect on the parade and detour routes; Illinois Street, Seventh Street, State Street and Route 64, from 2 to 7 p.m.

There also will be a parking ban in effect for parade staging areas, including:

Walnut Street between Third and Seventh streets

Fourth Street between Illinois and Main streets

Fifth Street between Illinois and Main streets

6th Street between Illinois and Cedar streets

Walnut Avenue between Fifth and South Second avenues

The police department is urging the public to exercise caution when driving or attending the parade, as the parade will be held after dark. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes, as traffic delays could be lengthy.

There will be additional police, crossing guards and Emergency Management personnel assigned to the parade to help ensure public safety and assist with traffic flow.