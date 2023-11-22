Illinois State Police announces roadside safety checks during December

Illinois State Police has announced it will conduct roadside safety checks in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties during December.

There is zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license transporting open alcoholic beverages, driving under the influence, speeding or distractedly driving, according to a news release.

Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois and nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving, according to the press release.

This project is funded by public funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation.