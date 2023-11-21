St. Charles City Council members impose maximum fines for fighting

St. Charles City Council members Nov. 20 approved an amendment to the city’s fighting ordinance that tightens restrictions and raises the fines for fighting in public to the state maximum $750 for first offenses. (Graphic provided by the City of St. Charles)

In an effort to enforce a zero-tolerance approach to fighting, St. Charles City Council members approved an amendment to the city’s fighting ordinance that tightens restrictions and raises the fines for fighting in public to the state maximum $750 for first offenses.

The increase was approved at unanimously at the council’s Nov. 20 meeting as part of the omnibus vote without discussion, and went into effect immediately. Under the amended code, fighting of any kind, or inciting a fight in a public place would be prohibited, and all offenders may receive citations.

The amended language reads, “It shall be unlawful for any person to fight, or intentionally provoke a fight with physical contact of another.” This updates the language that previously read, “No person shall physically fight with another person without legal justification.”

Chief of Police James Keegan previously recommended the amendment to committee members at a Nov. 6 Government Operations Committee meeting.

Keegan told committee members that the amendment was not made in response to an increase in offenses, but rather to address specific instances where involved parties don’t want to file complaints. He said the ordinance would primarily be used in instances when two or more “mutual combatants” engage in a public fight and an aggressor cannot be determined, or when the victim does not want to file a complaint against a clear aggressor.

Keegan’s suggested amendment originally did not include a fine increase, but committee members suggested the increase at the Nov. 6 meeting. Alderpersons David Pietryla, Bryan Wirball and Ron Silkaitis were the main proponents for the fine increase.

City Attorney Nicholas Peppers said while each citation would be for the maximum fine of $750, the actual amount each individual is fined will be determined by their case’s hearing officer, and may be less than $750 based on facts and circumstances.