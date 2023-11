The Batavia Park District’s summer cultural arts concert series at the Peg Bond Center bandshell. (Provided by Batavia Park District)

Batavia Park District has been recognized as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace for 2023, according to a recent news release.

The award is a result of an employee engagement survey from this summer. This year, 107,997 employees were surveyed from over 70,000 organizations to measure organizational excellence and workplace culture.

Batavia Park District ranked 97th overall in the small business category. The district was previously named a top workplace in 2016, 2017 and 2018.