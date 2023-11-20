No injuries reported in Geneva townhome fire

There were no injuries after a townhome was damaged by a fire Nov. 19 in the 300 block of Larsdotter Lane on Geneva’s far northwest side, according to a news release from the Geneva Fire Department.

The Geneva Fire Department was dispatched at 9:15 p.m. to the four-unit townhome in the Fisher Farms neighborhood. A townhome resident called 911 after discovering a fire in the garage.

The first arriving Geneva fire company found a large fire in the attached garage that had spread to the townhome’s second floor. A working fire response was requested to bring additional resources to the scene.

An aggressive exterior and interior attack brought the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

The preliminary origin of the fire was determined to be in the front of the garage, but the cause remains under investigation. Extensive damage occurred in the garage and two second-floor bedrooms above the garage. The remainder of the structure suffered smoke and water damage. The townhome is not habitable, but the other three building units had only a very minor smoke smell or no damage at all.

Firefighters from St. Charles, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago, North Aurora, and Fermilab assisted Geneva at the scene.

The South Elgin and Bartlett fire departments filled in the Geneva fire stations and stood by to respond to additional calls in the community.

Additional support was provided by the Geneva Police Department, Geneva Emergency Management Agency, Geneva Public Works Department Electric Division, and Nicor Gas.