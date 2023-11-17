You+ Medical Aesthetics celebrates opening in downtown Batavia

You+ Medical Aesthetics celebrated the opening of its spa located at 106 W. Wilson Street, Suite 3L in Batavia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

You+ Medical Aesthetics celebrated the opening of its spa located at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 3L in Batavia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Owner and medical director Dr. Alithea Dacanay was joined by Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, who presided over the ceremony, along with her parents Matt and Liege Dacanay, her sister Ta Dacanay and her aunt Emma Cabusao. Also among the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber of Commerce members Patti Anselme, Shirley Mott and Jamie Saam.

You+ Medical Aesthetics is the first med spa in downtown Batavia. Personalized non-surgical and cosmetic face, body and skin treatment plans are performed and supervised by Dr. Dacanay, a board-certified physician. The spa hours, strictly by appointment, are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Visit youplusaesthetics.com to learn more or schedule an appointment.