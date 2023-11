The drive-thru free spaghetti dinner at St. Charles Episcopal Church will continue this month from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. (Photo provided)

St. Charles Episcopal Church celebrated its 75th anniversary and the completion of its new renovations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 25 alongside members of the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce.

The church got its start with 34 parishioners in a house on Walnut Ave. with a gift of $1,000 from the Bishop’s Advance Fun back in 1948. The first service was held on Dec. 12, 1948. In 1950, Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Norris presented the mission with its current location on Fifth Ave.