Geneva police investigating multiple vandalism reports

Geneva police officers responded to reports of criminal defacement of property at five Geneva buildings during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Geneva Police Department.

Police were notified at 6:50 a.m. that yellow paint had been sprayed on the windows of State Street Diner, 630 W. State St. Throughout the morning, four additional buildings were discovered defaced in the same manner, including:

Geneva High School, 416 McKinley Ave.;

Geneva Public Library District, 227 S. Seventh St.;

Geneva City Hall Building Division entrance, 109 James St.; and

City of Geneva Finance Department, 15 S. First St.

Similar vandalism also was found in St. Charles on Nov. 16.

According to the news release, St. Charles police were able to develop a suspect, who is known to law enforcement agencies in the area.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the man early Nov. 17, and he is currently receiving medical assistance, the news release indicated.

These crimes remain under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Geneva Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-232-4736.