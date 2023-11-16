ECC announces 2024 NISOD Award winners

ECC has announced six winners of the NISOD Excellence Award, (Top L to R): Academic advisor Sarah Buzzelli, grant manager Wendy Chen, mathematics instructor Chris Cunningham, (Bottom L to R): art and design director Juan Fernandez, assistant dean of college in high school programs Sean Jensen and associate English professor Joshua Thusat. (Photo provided by Elgin Community College)

Elgin Community College selects six employees to receive the 202 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Awards. The award recognizes outstanding faculty, staff and administrators of community and technical colleges.

The award winners include academic advisor Sarah Buzzelli, grant manager Wendy Chen, mathematics instructor Chris Cunningham, art and design director Juan Fernandez, assistant dean of college in high school programs Sean Jensen and associate English professor Joshua Thusat.

These individuals will represent ECC at the League for Innovation in the Community College’s Innovations Conference in February or the NISOD International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence in May. ECC also submits its NISOD recipients to receive the John and Suanne Roueche Excellence award from the League for Innovation, which celebrates outstanding contributions and leadership by community college faculty and staff.