Woman found guilty for kicking relative in face

Rebecca L. Wise, age 38, of the 200 block of North 1st St., Cary has been found guilty in a jury trial for kicking her mother in the face. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney)

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser has announced in a news release that Rebecca L. Wise, age 38, of the 200 block of North 1st St., Cary has been found guilty in a jury trial of the following offenses:

• Aggravated domestic battery, great bodily harm – Class 2 felony (1 count)

• Aggravated battery, victim 60 years or older – Class 3 felony (2 counts)

Assistant State’s Attorneys Jacki Kliment and Amanda Busljeta presented the following evidence in court: On Nov. 22, 2022, Wise entered her relative’s home and kicked her relative in the face, breaking her orbital bone.

The victim was older than 60 at the time of the offense.

Judge Alice C. Tracy set Wise’s next court date for Dec. 13, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 113 at the Kane County Judicial Center for setting of motions and sentencing.

Wise faces a sentence of three to seven years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections or up to 48 months of probation.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kliment said in the news release, “Relationships within families can be difficult at times. However, a tumultuous relationship with a family member is never an excuse to physically harm someone. The victim showed immense courage in confronting [the perpetrator] in court and finally getting the chance to tell her side of the story. My thanks to Assistant State’s Attorney Busljeta and victim advocate Sheila Gray for their outstanding work on this case.”