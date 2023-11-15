Batavia Chamber celebrates Coastal Sands Travel

Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with the travel agency’s owner, Terry McCullough, and her husband Dan. Also attending were the couple’s daughter Toni Thill, son- in-law Ryan Thill and their children Benjamin, Jacob, Taya and Luke. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Co)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated Chamber member Coastal Sands Travel with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 6 at the Batavia Chamber office, 106 W. Wilson St., in Batavia.

According to a news release from the Chamber, Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with the travel agency’s owner, Terry McCullough, and her husband Dan. Also attending were the couple’s daughter Toni Thill, son- in-law Ryan Thill and their children Benjamin, Jacob, Taya and Luke. Among the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber President Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, chamber special events coordinator; and Shirley Mott, chamber communications and membership coordinator; along with Batavia Chamber ambassadors and fellow business owners.

Visit the Coastal Sands Travel website, coastalsandstravel.com, to learn more.