Co-owners Ricardo Garcia-Rubio and Julio Cano shared in the ribbon-cutting duties surrounded by family, friends, staff, Geneva Chamber and City of Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns. (Photo provided Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Nacho Burger, 410 W. State St. in Geneva on Nov. 9, 2023.

Co-owners Ricardo Garcia-Rubio and Julio Cano shared in the ribbon-cutting duties surrounded by family, friends, staff, Geneva Chamber and City of Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns.

For more information on this business, stop by and try their nachos, burgers and other specialties.