Ugly Noodle to celebrate grand opening Dec. 1 at Geneva location

Ugly Noodle will celebrate its grand opening at 2600 Keslinger Road, Suite 15 in Geneva on Friday, Dec. 1. Owned by Geneva resident Lauren McLaughlan, Ugly Noodle will make gluten free, vegan, fresh pasta from brown rice and sorghum flours. Stop in to shop gluten-free and allergen-friendly grocery products during normal store hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

McLaughlin moved back to the Chicagoland area in 2020 to start Ugly Noodle and also began a 501(c)3 program, Ugly Noodle Community Initiative. UNCI solely works on urban food-growing efforts in Chicago. Partnered with Chicago Park Foundation and The Love Fridges in Chicago, UNCI is funded through donations to build, maintain, grow and distribute locally grown foods in food insecure areas of Chicago.

Order pasta online and learn more about UCI at uglynood.com Ugly Noodle ships pasta anywhere in the USA.