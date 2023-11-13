Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 3, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Dillon M. Sundell, 29, of the 1200 block of Ramona Terrace, Machesney Park, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Carlos A. Acosta, 28, of the 300 block of Delware Street, Carpentersville, for possession and reproduction of child pornography.

• Audrey Catalan, 27, of the 400 block of Ann Street, Elgin, for three counts of aggravated DUI.

• Kenyah T. Wooden, 21, of the 1000 block of Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, for retail theft over $300 and prior conviction.

• Robert M. Smith, 39, of the 500 block of Waco Lane, Carpentersville, for four counts of aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license.

• Fabian Almanza, 28, of the 500 block of Waco Lane, Carpentersville, for home invasion causing injury, home invasion with a dangerous weapon and criminal trespass when a person is present.

• Kevan S. Spatz, 27, of the 1400 block of North Menard Avenue, Chicago, for nine counts of first-degree murder, five counts of home invasion and residential burglary.

• Joshua Rodriguez, 31, of the 6000 block of South Whipple Street, Chicago, for nine counts of first degree murder, three counts of home invasion, two counts of armed violence and residential burglary.

• William Rodriguez, 19, of the 2000 block of Scott Street, Melrose Park, for nine counts of first degree murder, three counts of home invasion, two counts of armed violence and residential burglary.

• Omar Alicea-Aponte, 47, of the 500 block of North Avenue, North Aurora, for retail theft less than $300.

• Lashay A. Lee, 23, of the 300 block of Union Street, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated domesic battery-strangulation and four counts of domestic battery.

• Marshawn D. Carter, 28, of the 1200 block of South State Street, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

• Alexander S. Kadlec, 38, of the 1500 block of Ronzheimer Avenue, St. Charles, for two counts of aggravated DUI, driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, use of unsafe tires and transportation of open alcohol by a driver.

• Andrij R. Wojtowycz, 47, whose last known address was in the 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Dundee, for disorderly conduct-false 911 call.

• Emma K. Beilstein, 50, of the 500 block of Congdon Avenue, Elgin, for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury, causing circumstances to endanger a child and DUI.

• Edwind A. Santiago, 34, homeless of Elgin, for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

• Herman L. Glass, 62, of the 600 block of Rathbone Avenue, Aurora, for two counts each of aggravated battery-strangulation, aggravated battery when using a deadly weapon and battery and one count each of unlawful restraint and driving with a suspended license.

• Daniel C. Vazquez, 55, of the 8000 block of South Applewood Court, Hanover Park, for six counts of aggravated DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Ashlee N. Kalvelage, 36, of the 300 block of Towne Street, Gilberts, for two counts of retail theft and obstructing identification.

• Bilal T. Murray, 31, homeless, for six counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts each of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and one count each of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, armed violence, residential burglary and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

• Shiquisha Hampton, 30, of the 8600 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wis., for eight counts of aggravated DUI with drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Benjamin S. Edelstein, 32, of the 500 block of South Commons Court, Deerfield, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David M. Santos, 38, of the 300 block of Ridge Road, North Aurora, for five counts of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

• Mark D. Beltran, 49, of the 600 block of Cleveland Street, Aurora, for five counts of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.