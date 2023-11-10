Town and Country Public Library announces new library director

Town and Country Public Library has announced the appointment of Megan Shumaker as its new library director (Photo provided by Town and Country Public Library)

Town and Country Public Library has announced the appointment of Megan Shumaker as its new library director, via a recent press release. Shumaker has worked at the library for 16 years, beginning as a library page in 2007 and progressing through various roles.

Shumaker has a Master of Library and Information Sciences from the University of Illinois and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana Wesleyan University.

To celebrate the new appointment, Town and Country Public Library invites the community to a meet and greet event from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments, engage in conversation with Shumaker and welcome her in her new leadership role, according to the press release.