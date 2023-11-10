Town and Country Public Library announces new library director

Town and Country Public Library has announced the appointment of Megan Shumaker as its new library director, via a recent press release. Shumaker has worked at the library for 16 years, beginning as a library page in 2007 and progressing through various roles.
Shumaker has a Master of Library and Information Sciences from the University of Illinois and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana Wesleyan University.
To celebrate the new appointment, Town and Country Public Library invites the community to a meet and greet event from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments, engage in conversation with Shumaker and welcome her in her new leadership role, according to the press release.