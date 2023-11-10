City of St. Charles recognized for hiring veterans

For the sixth consecutive year, the U.S. Department of Labor has presented the City of St. Charles with the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award. (Graphic provided by the City of St. Charles)

For the sixth consecutive year, the U.S. Department of Labor has presented the City of St. Charles with the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award.

According to a news release from the City of St. Charles, the award recognizes the city for employing military veterans, and is part of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act).

St. Charles received a Gold level award in the medium sized employer (51-499 employees) category.

To achieve Gold status, at least 7% of employees must be military veterans, with 75% employed for 12 months. The city exceeds these criteria, with nearly 10% of its workforce made up of veterans, many who have been employed at the city for several years, according to the release.

“The City of St. Charles values the leadership and skills veterans bring to the workforce,” said Director of Human Resources Jennifer McMahon. “This award recognizes the City’s commitment to maintaining our exceptional standard in hiring and advancing veterans in the workplace. We are proud to support the heroes who sacrifice for their country.”

For additional information on the program, visit www.hirevets.gov or contact HIREVets@dol.gov.