Christmas Stroll returning to downtown Elburn

Santa and Mrs. Claus spread some magic dust to help light the town Christmas tree in downtown Elburn during a past Elburn Christmas Stroll. (Shaw Media)

The Elburn Chamber of Commerce announced today the 29th Annual Christmas Stroll.

The event will be held in downtown Elburn on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm, according to a news release from the Chamber.

At 4 p.m. Santa will arrive on a fire truck for the lighting of the Christmas tree in front of The American Legion Post 630.

Santa will then stroll with families to visit his reindeer and pose for a group photo in the parking lot of Pound 4 Pound Fitness and Obscurity Mead Hall.

Santa will then board a hay wagon and ride to the Elburn Village Hall where he and Mrs. Claus will spend the evening visiting with children as they share their Christmas wish lists with them.

Local businesses and organizations will be open all across town to welcome visitors. Shuttle service will be available to transport people to all participating businesses across town, according to the news release.

The Chamber suggests attendees may dress like favorite Christmas characters, or just bundle up for the fun-filled evening of holiday crafts, food, drinks, family photos, contests, music, friends, shopping, and more.

