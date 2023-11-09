New touch screen voting machines demonstrated in Kane County

Mary Beth McLain of Batavia is shown how to use the new Hart Verity Duo voting equipment by Kane County Deputy Clerk Jim Morefield during a demonstration hosted by the Kane County Clerk’s Office at the Batavia Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

BATAVIA – About 40 people came to Batavia Public Library Wednesday for demonstrations of Kane County Clerk’s Office’s new voting equipment – Hart Verity Duo systems – which will be used in the March 19, 2024 primary and the Nov. 5, 2024 general election.

It was the first in a round of 13 demonstrations set at public locations.

Amanda Vanderwerf, a youth services librarian at the Batavia Library, came to see the demonstration and gave the new system a thumb’s up.

“I like it,” Vanderwerf said. “It’s pretty simple.”

The Verity Duo system has a touch screen that gives a prospective voter a five-digit access code.

And when prompted, it provides a sheet of ballot paper with an arrow pointing how it should go in.

The voter then follows on-screen prompts for which candidates they’re choosing.

For demonstration purposes, Vanderwerf had several celebrity choices, including Darth Vader, Ansel Adams and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Once she made her selections, she pushed a button to print the ballot.

The printed ballot comes out – which gave her an opportunity to review her choices.

Then she pushed her approved paper ballot – again following the arrow’s direction – into the scanner to record her votes.

And then she was done.

The system provided an electronic touch-screen for voting, as well as a paper ballot, to tabulate results.

One caveat from Vanderwerf, however, was when she fed the paper ballot into the scanner, she had to give it a bit of a push for it to go in.

“I think the paper thing is going to be a little bit confusing – I wish it would just go in – but other than that, I liked it,” Vanderwerf said.

Deputy clerk Jim Morefield – who is also the election judge coordinator – said that can be remedied with an additional notice right on the scanner so voters can know they need to provided extra effort to feed the ballot so it can be scanned and recorded.

“The difference now, is, when you voted on the old equipment, once you hit the red ‘cast ballot,’ you were finished voting and you did not have an opportunity to go back,” said Lynn McShane, a deputy clerk also charged with demonstrating the new equipment.

“At this stage, this paper is your ballot that you have not cast, yet. So now you can check and make sure it’s correct,” McShane said. “If you’re not happy with it, you have an opportunity to go back and talk to the election workers. They would spoil the ballot with some paperwork that goes with it, give you the new access code and you can start again. But if you’re happy, this is the scanner that you cast your ballot on.”

An American flag filled the screen with a message to Vanderwerf that her ballot vote has been recorded – and gave a “Thank you for voting” message.

Vanderwerf said providing voters with a preview of how the new system works is a good idea.

“It’s really nice to be able to know exactly what I’m getting into,” Vanderwerf said. “Thank you so much for doing this.”

The public demonstrations continue this month and next month: