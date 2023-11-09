St. Charles residents can review city finances for 2023

ST. CHARLES – The City of St. Charles Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for fiscal year 2023, which ended April 30 this year, is now available to review.

The goal of the report is to provide residents with key financial information that is concise and easy to understand, according to a Nov. 7 news release from the city.

The PAFR is a summarized version of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report which provides detailed financial information required by the state. The PAFR focuses on the city’s most significant funds, including general, electric, sewer and water funds.

View the FY23 PAFR along with other financial information on the finance page of the city’s website.