Kane roundabout ribbon cutting set for Nov. 16

A new roundabout connecting Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Road in Blackberry Township is set to open with a ribbon cutting event on Nov. 16. (Jeff Knox)

A ribbon cutting event for Kane County’s new roundabout is set for Nov. 16.

According to a news release from Kane County, the $12 million project has included a realignment of Bliss Road, with the roundabout connecting Bliss Road, Main Street Road and Fabyan Parkway.

The project has been “two decades in the making,” according to the news release.

The project is part of Kane County’s efforts to provide an alternative continuous north-south corridor between the Randall Road and IL Route 47 corridors in Kane County.

The location was chosen for a roundabout design over a traditional signal-controlled intersection to reduce congestion, maintenance costs and improve motorist safety, according to the release.