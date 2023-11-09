Elgin Community College named top 150 US community college for fifth time

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program has named Elgin Community College as one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the 2025 $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among two-year colleges. (Mark Carriveau)

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program has named Elgin Community College as one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the 2025 $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among two-year colleges.

Awarded every two years since 2011, this is the fifth time ECC has been recognized by Aspen as a top 150 college. The institutions are selected from a field of more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide for their high levels of student success and equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.

The Aspen Prize spotlights exemplary community colleges in order to drive attention to colleges achieving post-graduate success for all students. The Aspen Institute has invited ECC and the other eligible colleges to submit student success data and narratives about strategies to achieve better and more equitable student outcomes as the next step in a review process that culminates in the naming of the Aspen Prize winner in the spring of 2025.

For a full list of the top 150 eligible institutions and to read more on the selection process, visit highered.aspeninstitute.org/aspen-prize.