Chicago man sentenced in Kane County to 23 years in prison for firearm offense

Giovanni Ramirez, 24, of the 3500 block of West 78th Street, Chicago has agreed to a sentence of 23 years of imprisonment. (Photo provided by Kane County State's A)

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser announced in a news release that Giovanni Ramirez, 24, of the 3500 block of West 78th Street, Chicago has agreed to a sentence of 23 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony.

According to the release, Judge David P. Kliment accepted the plea and Assistant State’s Attorney David Belshan stated the following facts in court: On December 29, 2021, Ramirez was a passenger in a vehicle that began to follow another vehicle through a residential area in Elgin. The other vehicle stopped in front of a residence on Hill Avenue and the occupants got out. The vehicle in which Ramirez was riding circled the area multiple times and ultimately stopped near the Hill Street residence. Ramirez exited the vehicle and followed people into the residence. Once inside, Ramirez produced a handgun, shot two young men and then fled the area. Both men were injured and were treated at a local hospital.

In accordance with Illinois law, Ramirez must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. Ramirez receives credit for 673 days served in the Kane County jail.

In the release, Belshan said: “It is very fortunate that Giovanni Ramirez did not kill anyone during this senseless shooting. The lengthy prison sentence in this case is justified. My thanks to Elgin Police Det. William Yucaitis and other Elgin officers for their work on this investigation.”